Teen killed, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 17-year-old boy has been killed and two other people have been taken to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in a Florida City neighborhood.

According to investigators, police received several reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Eighth Place, just after 6:40 p.m., Monday.

Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics have transported the other two victims to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officials said a vehicle was seen leaving the area, but it remains unclear whether it was involved in the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

