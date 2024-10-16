SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are shaken up after a barrage of bullets rang out near apartment complexes, leaving one teen shot and injured.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert, just before 8:30 p.m., at the Cutler Manor Apartments located at 10875 SW 216th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

7News cameras captured officers huddled on the second floor of the apartment complex.

Video, shared with 7News, captures the sound of the barrage of bullets being fired in the neighborhood.

A resident told 7News she heard dozens of rounds of shots fired.

Her neighbor, who lives in Water’s Edge Apartments located at 10905 SW 214th Street, said one bullet hit her apartment window. The bullet did not go through because it was a hurricane-impact glass.

The neighbor said it was her daughter’s bedroom and she is thankful her daughter was not in the room at the time of the shooting. She had just rearranged the bedroom furniture.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are now on the hunt for the shooter.

MDPD is investigating the shooting.

