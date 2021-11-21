NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital after, police said, they were involved in a hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to police, the teen was struck by a gold Hyundai going westbound while crossing Miami Gardens Drive in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue, Saturday night.

The juvenile was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

