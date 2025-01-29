MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is hospitalized following an apparent shooting in Miami.

Police responded to the area of 2270 Northwest 23rd Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police allegedly discovered a teenager who’d been shot.

The teen was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

“The victim is now at JMH trauma. Assisting withe the county reference a 15-year-old at JSW,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Police also found a group of juveniles in the area who they believe to be suspects in the shooting.

When approached by officers, the juveniles fled the scene in multiple directions, some escaped on foot, on bikes, and even jumped the walls of nearby homes.

“One bailed. I’m going to go after the one with the hoodie,” radioed an officer.

Police managed to catch up with some of the suspects and they were taken into custody.

“[…]Clear. Subject detained. Subject detained. Black hoodie, black pants, black bike, white male,” radioed an officer.

“11334 I got one as well and I also have a firearm at [inaudible] 22nd Road and 9th Avenue,” radioed an officer.

It’s unclear how many people were apart of the group and how many of them were detained.

Officials recovered a weapon that was thrown into the pool of a home on Southwest 9th Avenue, which is about a half-a-mile away from where the alleged shooting initially occurred.

Video shows police retrieving the gun, taking photos, and examining it as part of their investigation.

7News spoke with one neighbor in Spanish, who said, the area is typically very quiet and they were surprised by all the police activity.

“It’s been three years since we’ve been parking here and I’ve never seen a problem. Now that I came to get my car and see all of this here it’s strange because it was always calm here,” a man said.

Police continue to investigate both crime scenes.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

