Teen hospitalized after shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, officials said.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Northeast 20th Avenue and 170th Street, just before 8:15 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

@myNMBPolice Is currently working a shooting scene (NE 20 AV/NE 170 St.)where a male juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect information or any leads at this time. #NMB5 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 30, 2020

Paramedics have transported to a nearby trauma center. Investigators said his injury is not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

