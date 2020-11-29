Teen hospitalized after shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, officials said.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Northeast 20th Avenue and 170th Street, just before 8:15 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Paramedics have transported to a nearby trauma center. Investigators said his injury is not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending