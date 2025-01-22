MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Liberty City.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Northwest 13th Avenue and 60th Street.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old man was found shot upon their arrival.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

7News cameras captured the street blocked with police vehicles and multiple lines of yellow tape. Officers were also checking garbage cans and the ground for clues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.