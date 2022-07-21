NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a 16-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting near Northwest 25th Avenue and 58th Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood, Wednesday night.

Responding officers arrived to discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound that, investigators said, came as a result of a drive-by shooting.

Paramedics transported the injured teen to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police shut down a portion of Northwest 58th Street to conduct their investigation.

Police have not disclosed the teen’s identity as of late Wednesday night, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

