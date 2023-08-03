MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene of a reported shooting in Miami Gardens, Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 10:15 p.m. outside a Family Dollar store along Northwest 188th Street and 37th Avenue.

An air rescue team was immediately dispatched for a pediatric trauma alert to transport the injured teenager to Jackson Memorial Hospital for urgent medical attention. As of Thursday afternoon, the patient’s condition remains unknown.

It’s also unclear whether or not police have identified the shooter.

As this is an ongoing investigation, law enforcement officials have not released any details regarding potential suspects or motives behind the shooting.

