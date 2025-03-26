SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members said a retaliatory act has left a teenager hospitalized after she was severely burned when an apparent Molotov cocktail exploded inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The incident happen after 10 p.m. Tuesday night in the 27000 block of Southwest 143rd Place.

7News camera captured a pierced window and destruction inside the living room of the home as if an explosion happened.

The homeowner, who did not want to be on camera, said he was in a separate room while his niece was sitting in the living room, that’s when he heard a noise coming from the living room and to his surprise he came out to see that his niece was on fire.

“And then I heard a big explosion and then I when I came out the room and my niece was on fire from the belly on down,” he said.

He believes someone intentionally threw a Molotov cocktail at the home.

“After we were cleaning we found a jar, it probably looks like a Mason jar with a candle wick and some type of liquid and they threw that,” he said.

Family members drove the teen to a nearby hospital, from there she was airlifted to HCA Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

The family said they suspect someone they have an ongoing rift with may have been behind the act, but they aren’t certain.

Police have not released any information surrounding the circumstance of this incident.

