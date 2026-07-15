MIAMI (WSVN) - Three men were arrested after, authorities said, they broke into a home while a 14-year-old boy was inside and stole more than $359,000 in cash from the master bedroom.

The break-in happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Southwest 152nd Court, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

The trio arrived in a silver four-door SUV, and two of them, identified as Antonio Mesa-Ramirez and Leonel A. Ramirez, jumped a cement fence to gain unauthorized entry into the backyard, investigators said.

The pair first tried to pry open a north-side window but were unsuccessful, according to detectives. They then forced open a rear French door using a screwdriver, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage to the window and door, authorities said.

Once inside, the suspects ransacked the upstairs master bedroom and removed $359,400 in cash, according to investigators.

An MDSO aviation unit captured the two men on camera fleeing the residence and getting into a silver SUV driven by a third suspect, identified as Pablo Arrechavaleta, the affidavit states.

As the vehicle fled the neighborhood, the helicopter maintained visual surveillance and directed ground units to the suspects, according to the affidavit.

An investigative stop was conducted near Southwest 157th Avenue and 181st Terrace, where all three men were taken into custody without incident, the affidavit states.

All three men were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Mesa and Ramirez each face four felony charges, including burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft, with bond ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.

Arrechavaleta faces three of those same charges, with bond similarly set between $2,500 and $5,000, and burglary bond still to be determined for all three.

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