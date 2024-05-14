MIAMI (WSVN) - The 15-year-old Hialeah driver, accused of killing two people and sending another to the hospital, appeared in court.

Maykoll Santiesteban appeared alongside his family members and his attorney during the hearing.

Following the hearing, Santiesteban was told to leave juvenile detention and will be headed to the Miami-Dade County Jail as prosecutors will charge him as an adult.

“You will be transported from the Miami-Dade Juvenile Detention Center to the Miami-Dade County Jail,” said the judge.

7News cameras captured Santiesteban’s family members leaving the court arm-in-arm as they said goodbye to their son, who they aren’t sure when they will see him next.

“They’re sad for their son. They’re worried about their son and so is he,” said Santiesteban’s attorney Omar Lopez. “They’re clearly heartbroken. And they’re very sorry for what occurred.”

Santiesteban is accused of being allegedly involved in a fatal Hialeah crash that left 2 women, Yarnia Garcia Hernandez, 39, and her aunt year-old Gloria Hernandez, 71, dead.

The crash occurred near Southeast 4th Street and 5th Avenue last month.

Police said the black box showed that just 2 seconds prior to impact, he was traveling at 83 mph in a 30mph zone.

His lawyer said the teen is very regretful of what occurred.

“If he could press the rewind button, and this not occur, my client would give anything for that not to happen,” said Lopez.

He faces multiple charges, including 2 counts of vehicular manslaughter and 3 counts of driving without a license after taking out his father’s car for a joyride.

In his next court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors will go over the charges he is facing.

“The State Attorney’s Office has indicated that they will file a special request that he not be granted bail, in which case, you know, it’ll move forward and you know, should we get to that point, we will then ask for a special hearing and have a special, I guess, evidentiary hearing whether or not the judge should grant him bail,” said Lopez.

Police said he faces up to 45 years in jail.

The other victim, Hernandez’s mother, 65-year-old Liliana Hernandez Molina, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition on the day of the crash. Her current condition remains unclear.

