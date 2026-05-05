MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager appeared in court to find out her fate after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing her boyfriend.

Eighteen-year-old Jahara Malik held back tears as surveillance video showed the moments she fatally stabbed 17-year-old Yahkeim Lollar in December 2024.

“You can hear the victim saying at some point: ‘Jahara, don’t,'” said Miami Police Sergeant Juan Santos.

Lollar was a football player for Miami Northwestern Senior High School. His family and loved ones packed the courtroom and connecting hallway during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

Some of his loved ones needed to step out of the room after becoming overwhelmed by emotions during the sentencing hearing.

Santos, one of the detectives who responded to the 2024 call, was among those who testified before the court.

The knife used by Malik in the stabbing was also shown to the court.

Malik had told police that day that the stabbing was an accident — a deadly, unintended result of horse-play between the pair.

Despite that claim, Malik pled guilty to fatally stabbing Lollar in March.

Prosecutors are seeking 20 years in prison along with 10 years of probation while Lollar’s loved ones are pushing for a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars.

The road to reach this point has not been easy for Lollar’s family, who held protests outside of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office that eventually led to prosecutors to file charges against Malik more than a month after the killing.

“My son is dead. Why am I fighting for justice for my son?” said Nathalie Jean, Lollar’s mother.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the judge has not made a decision on how much time Malik will spend behind bars.

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