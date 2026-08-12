SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after detectives said he opened fire during a fight at The Berry Farms in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators said a group of people were leaving the farm when several individuals began attacking members of their group. When others stepped in to break up the fight, they were also attacked.

One victim suffered a possible broken nose.

Another victim told detectives that while he was running over to help his cousin, he saw a person, later identified by investigators as Jencarlos Gamez, pull a handgun from a bag.

The victim said he rushed toward Gamez, causing him to drop the gun.

According to the report, Gamez picked the firearm back up and fired a shot toward the group before fleeing the area with several others. Detectives later recovered a spent 9 mm casing from the scene.

Nearly a year later, detectives investigating an unrelated case obtained cellphone video of the shooting through a confidential informant.

An MDSO detective identified Gamez as the person seen in the footage holding a firearm, according to the report.

Gamez was taken into custody July 21, 2026, during an unrelated investigation.

He faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Gamez is being held without bond after the judge granted the state’s motions for pretrial detention.

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