FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A teen was found dead after drowning in a lake in Florida City.

The incident happened along the area of North Redland Road and Northwest 10th Street.

A diver with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found the 14-year-old unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Across the lake, another 14-year-old went under and didn’t surface.

They were located and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Miami-Dade’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as this story is still developing.

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