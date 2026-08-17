NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile driver was taken into custody after, police said, he takes off after the motorist crashed into a wall and several parked cars in North Miami.

North Miami Police units responded to the scene of the crash along the 14000 block of Biscayne Boulevard, Sunday night.

Cellphone video posted by Only In Dade captured the immediate aftermath of the crash.

The driver was likely speeding down Northeast 142nd Street before smashing into the wall with fencing on top. The impact caused rubble from the wall to fall on several parked vehicles.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but there was extensive property damage

The teenage driver ran into the Aliro Apartments near the scene of the crash, but ht was eventually located and apprehended by officers.

As of late Monday morning, police have not released the identity of the driver or dpecified what charges he may be facing. 7News has reached out to North Miami Police for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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