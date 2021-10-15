SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was struck while riding his bicycle in Southwest Miami-Dade by an off-duty Miami Beach Police officer.

7News cameras captured the victim’s mother, Lourdes Rosado, as she waited outside the emergency room at Kendall Regional Medical Center with family, Thursday night.

“You can’t fathom it. It’s the call no one wants to get,” she said.

Loved ones waited to hear more about the condition of the victim, Jonathan Percival Tellez.

A 15-year-old boy was rushed as a trauma alert to the hospital after he was hit on his bicycle by an off-duty @MiamiBeachPD officer in a marked cruiser in SW Miami-Dade. @FHP: The boy rode in the middle of the street, no reflective lights or reflective clothing. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/VL0OrIDk3m — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 15, 2021

Investigators said the teen was riding his bicycle in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Quail Roost Drive when he was struck by the marked cruiser, just after 8 p.m.

“Hit my son from behind, and he was taken here to trauma,” said Rosado.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the crash.

According to FHP, the officer didn’t see Tellez and collided with him.

Detectives said the bicyclist didn’t have any reflective lights or reflective clothing.

Paramedics transported the teen to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Rosado said the crash happened in an area with plenty of light, and she questioned how her son wasn’t seen by the officer.

“Even if he’s in the middle of the road on a bicycle, how do you hit him from behind at such a force that he broke your windshield?” she said.

The marked cruiser was towed away before a 7News crew was able to record video of it.

Tellez’s family gave an update on his condition and provided pictures of the teen in his hospital room with his head bandaged.

“They’re picking glass out of my son’s head,” said Rosado. “He’s scared, but he’s gonna be OK.”

The concerned mother said she also wished she and other family members had been briefed by responding officers on what happened.

“Nobody, no police officer would tell them what was going on,” she said. “I want an answer. I want to know what happened, and I think, as a parent, I deserve that. My son deserves that.”

