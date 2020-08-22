Teen cyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, fled after fatally striking a 14-year-old boy who was out riding a bicycle in Bal Harbour.

7News cameras captured an active scene along the 10200 block of Collins Avenue, near the Bellini condominiums, Saturday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crash took place just after 6 p.m.

Detectives said the teen was traveling west when he was struck by the driver of a silver Kia sedan heading north on Collins Avenue.

Police said the motorist fled northbound before turning west on 163rd Street.

A witness said the impact caused the victim’s bicycle to break into two pieces, and the teen appeared to be unresponsive.

Cameras captured the victim’s mangled bike at the scene.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they are searching for a silver Kia with damage to the front right end and windshield.

Detectives have not released the victim’s identity, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

