SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy was critically injured in an early morning shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a person yelling around 3:46 a.m. Friday on Southwest 283rd Street and Southwest 140th Place. When they arrived, they found the teen lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Jackson South, where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Neighbors were left in shock as the sun came up.

“Today is the first day, like I said, that I’ve seen something that looked like a crime scene, and it made me think, like, oh, man, what could have happened around my house?” said neighbor Tyrone Payne. “

At least one teen was seen on video being placed in the back of a cruiser for questioning. Authorities left the scene with the teen still inside. It is unclear their involvement in this incident.

Two others, an adult female and another teen, were detained for questioning.

“See this is disturbing and it makes me want to pay more attention to, you know, where my kids are going, what they’re doing, who they’re hanging around, what kind of situations they’re getting into,” said Payne.

Investigators collected bags of evidence from the scene, and a tow truck could be seen taking away a gray car.

No information about a suspect has been released.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.