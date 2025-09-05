SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy was critically injured in an early morning shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a person yelling around 3:46 a.m. Friday on Southwest 283rd Street and Southwest 140th Place. When they arrived, they found the teen lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

At least one teen was seen on video being placed in the back of a cruiser for questioning. Authorities left the scene with the teen still inside. It is unclear their involvement in this incident.

No information about a suspect has been released.

