NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old subject was sworn into juvenile court, Friday.

Emmanuel Morales is accused of shooting two 12-year-old boys as they were waiting for the school bus in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

His mother was also at the court house and told the judge her son shouldn’t be tried as an adult. She said the system failed her son.

“I’ve been begging the judges and the court to enter him into a program for a very long time,” said Crystal Mendoza. “No one has offered me any help for my son, and it had to come to this.”

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 109th Street. After a search of the area, police captured Morales and found a rifle and two handguns on the teen, which were stolen.

Before the arrest, Morales was involved at an attempted robber at a gas station.

The owner of the gas station believes it was Morales who pulled a gun on him.

He said Morales was trying to steal a scooter in front of his store.

“I was back in the cafeteria, trying to grab a croqueta, and when one of the patrons let me know, I just hopped the counter and went to go just get her scooter back or whatever, and the kid looked like he was 9 years old, man, opened fire on me, turned my [expletive] right around,” said Johnny, the owner at the gas station.

7News cameras captured Morale’s arrest soon after.

As for the victims, they’re still in the hospital according to family members.

They are shocked and upset by the whole thing.

“Gun violence, it has to be stopped,” said Shelsee Cameus, the sister of one of the victims shot.

The families of the victims said they are in rough shape and still in the hospital.

Morales will be in court by the end of September where it will be decided if he is to be tried as an adult.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.