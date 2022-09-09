NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy appeared in juvenile court to face charges in two violent crimes, including a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent two 12-year-old boys to the hospital.

Emmanuel Morales is accused of shooting the juveniles, as they were waiting for the school bus in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 109th Street, Thursday morning.

The teen’s mother was also at the courthouse on Friday. She told the judge her son shouldn’t be tried as an adult. She said the system failed him.

“I’ve been begging the judges and the court to help him, to enter him into a program for a very long time,” said Crystal Mendoza. “No one has offered me any help for my son, and it had to come to this.”

Family members identified the injured preteens as Gosue Cameus and Angel Campos.

Cameus’ mother, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, spoke with 7News on Friday.

“My son is a victim in the incident. I’m not feeling good. I’m not OK because my son has back pain,” she said.

Speaking through a translator, Campos’ mother, Yesenia Cruz, said she is “traumatized” and can’t believe this would happen, sending her son to school.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police set up a perimeter and captured Morales.

7News cameras captured officers shortly after they apprehended the teen outside a home along Northwest 96th Street.

Officers found a rifle and two handguns on him, which were stolen.

Before his arrest, Morales was involved at an attempted robbery at a gas station.

The manager of the Caraf Oil station, located in the area of Northwest 95th Street and Seventh Avenue, believes it was Morales who pulled a gun on him.

The gas station manager, who asked to be identified as Johnny, said Morales was trying to steal a scooter in front of his store.

“I was back in the cafeteria, trying to grab a croqueta, and when one of the patrons let me know, I just hopped the counter and went to go just get her scooter back or whatever, and the kid looked like he was 9 years old, man, opened fire on me, turned my [expletive] right around,” said Johnny.

While Mendoza had a lot to say during the court hearing, she declined to comment on the shooting or her son’s charges to a 7News crew who came to her home.

As for the victims, they’re still in the hospital, according to family members.

They are shocked and upset by the whole thing.

“Gun violence, it has to be stopped,” said Shelsee Cameus, the sister of one of the victims shot.

Campos’ sister, Jasmine Sanchez, said Morales should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“I think he should be charged as an adult, because this [expletive] is ridiculous, like, who’d do that to two 12-year-olds?” she said.

The families of the victims said they are in rough shape and still in the hospital. Both juveniles are stable.

Morales faces charges of attempted felony murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Morales will be in court by the end of September where it will be decided if he will be tried as an adult.

