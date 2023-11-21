MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage coach was caught and cuffed after being accused of committing a child molestation.

Julio Isidro, 19, formerly worked at an after-school camp at Robert King High Park in Miami.

Police said that a 9 year-old boy told them that Isidro touched him inappropriately on more than one occasion.

Isidro was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

