MIAMI (WSVN) - A high schooler is recovering at home after getting brutally beaten by a group of students at a Miami high school.

Miami-Dade Schools Police responded to a fight at Miami Northwestern Senior High School at around 8 a.m.

Ariadna Sharpton said she was exchanging words with a group of girls in the bathroom when she was suddenly attacked.

“I was gushing blood,” said Sharpton. “Every time I blink, blood would be coming in my mouth. Blood would be running down my face. My whole school outfit was covered in blood.”

Sharpton said the group of eight girls jumped her, one of them swinging a bottle at her.

“She hit me with her Stanley cup,” said Sharpton.

At some point, the girls began kicking her.

“Pulled my […] down in front of my face so I couldn’t really see who was all kicking me and stomping me,

Sharpton was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she required stitches and other treatment for her injuries along her head, face and jaw.

“I feel devastated,” said Nicole Luster, her mother.

Luster said she was walking into work when she received the call that her daughter had been beaten up.

“It was eight girls who jumped her and stomped her,” said Luster.

“They kicked me to the floor,” said Sharpton.

On top of being outnumbered and surrounded, Sharpton said some of the girls went a step further, using large instruments as weapons as well.

“Hit her in the head with a tuba. Eight on one,” said Luster.

“It was crazy,” said Sharpton.

7News reached out to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, who shared this statement regarding the fight:

“School administration and Miami-Dade Schools Police swiftly addressed the situation, resulting in an arrest.”

The district also said the other students involved will be disciplined.

Sharpton was so shaken by the beating, she said she won’t be returning to the school to finish her senior year.

“Security guards covered in blood, it was blood on the floor,” said Sharpton. “One to eight, that’s nowhere near fair.”

Sharpton has epilepsy and she and her mother were concerned the beating would cause seizures but say she’s recovering.

Luster said she’ll do home schooling to finish her education.

