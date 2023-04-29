NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a mobile home park in North Miami-Dade.

Officers took 16-year-old Davad Chrisbaw Brooks into custody on Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the suspect was with a group at the mobile home park, located off Northwest Miami Court, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said someone was showing off a gun when Brooks grabbed it and opened fire, striking the victim in the chest.

The suspect told detectives it was an accident.

The victim’s family identified him as Barry Ellis III. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

