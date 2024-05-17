SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a 16-year-old boy after a shooting in South Miami-Dade left a man dead.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers arrested Marquie Mcbride in connection to Tuesday’s shooting.

Investigators said Tommie Lamore Johnson III was shot several times in the area of Southwest 115th Avenue and 220th Street.

Paramedics rushed Johnson to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.