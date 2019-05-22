Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 17-year-old football player

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 17-year-old Josh Ancrum was gunned down in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 34th Court, just after 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Responding officers found Ancrum suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body and requested medics.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police made an arrest in connection to the shooting, Wednesday.

They said a 16-year-old now faces charges for the murder of Ancrum.

Ancrum was described by loved ones as a star football player with a bright future.

“He was a good football player and everything,” a woman said. “That boy had something good going for himself.”

The young athlete played as a defensive back for local all star team South Florida Express.

“Today we are saddened to find out about the passing of one of our current players,” a statement from the team read. “Josh, your funny and charismatic attitude will forever live in our hearts. You will never be forgotten and will be missed.”

Neighbors like Thomas said the violence needs to stop.

“Just crazy,” he said. “It’s just senseless. Just senseless. One day it’s this. One day it’s that. It’s just society.”

“No words can get him back, you feel me?” the woman added. “Nothing that we doing right now can get him back. Everybody just gotta be safer and put the guns away. Period.”

If you have any additional information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

