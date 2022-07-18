NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged cellphone snatcher has been caught and cuffed.

Jaeger Bonilla, 17, was arrested on Saturday and is accused of grabbing a cellphone from a woman.

The victim said when she tried to get it back, he dragged her and ran over her left foot with a car.

He posed as buyer Tony Simon on Offer-Up, the two met outside of her home near Northwest 173rd Street.

North Miami Beach Police Department tweeted out that arrested had been made on Monday.

@myNMBPolice detectives were able to make an arrest over the weekend regarding the strong armed robbery that occurred on July 13, 2022. Attached are the arrest forms. Stay vigilant and remember that NMBPD has a lobby specifically designated as a “Safe Exchange Zone” Stay Safe! pic.twitter.com/mp0Fhiak0a — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) July 18, 2022

The woman said she is in pain but was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.