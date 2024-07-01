HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s mother, according to police.

Eli Zachary Shinhoster allegedly shot the victim, who was standing on the front porch of her residence in the area of 650 NW 11th St. in Homestead, on Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. when officers from the Homestead Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a report of a woman shot in the eye.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found the victim on the front porch, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. She was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the arrest report, witnesses stated that the victim, holding her infant daughter, was outside her home when Shinhoster approached, produced a handgun, and threatened to fire.

The victim’s neighbor reportedly retreated inside her residence but returned to find the victim unresponsive on the porch with her unharmed infant daughter beneath her.

Shinhoster reportedly fled the scene on foot, entered a white SUV at the intersection of Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 6th Avenue, and drove away.

Police said that investigators reviewed surveillance footage showing Shinhoster approaching the residence and fleeing after the shooting and he was later positively identified by witnesses and the victim’s daughter.

According to the arrest report, Shinhoster admitted to using a ride-share application to travel to his ex-girlfriend’s residence to kill a family member in retaliation for the end of their relationship. He reportedly confessed to shooting the victim and fleeing the scene using the same ride-share app.

Shinhoster was taken into custody following a search of his residence and has been charged accordingly.

He is currently being held at the Juvenile Services Department.

