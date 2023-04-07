SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers were in the area of 152nd Street and 107th Avenue after two teens were caught trying to steal an unmarked police vehicle. According to police, one person was arrested as they continued to search for another suspect in the area.

Around 3 a.m., two teens were attempting to break into an unmarked police car, but when they failed to do so, they moved on to another car nearby which they successfully broke into and sat inside. As the crime unfolded, a neighbor’s Ring camera captured the criminal activity and notified the off-duty police officer nearby.

When the officer went outside to investigate, he saw the teenagers attempting to steal the car and both suspects ran in opposite directions. The officer shortly caught up with the 18-year-old suspect as he called for backup.

Live video footage showed several police cars on the streets of the surrounding area. A police helicopter was also spotted overhead with a spotlight on the ground. A K9 unit was also brought out to aid in their search.

Video footage captured the suspect in the back of a police car. The 18-year-old has an extensive criminal history, according to police.

Although the second suspect has not been found, the police want the community to know they are not in any danger.

