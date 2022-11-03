NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into the outside of a school campus, but according to officials, this was not an accident. Sources told 7News that a teenager was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed into the police cruiser, sending it into the school.

The teen was cuffed and taken away by police.

The crash, involving a North Miami Beach Police officer, happened at around 10 a.m., outside C.G. Bethel High School, located at 16150 NE 17th Ave., Thursday.

The teen was behind the wheel of an Elantra when they collided with the cruiser. There were also reports that the teenager was armed with a knife.

Students recalled the terrifying encounter.

“He came to the school with a knife trying to kill a teacher,” Brandon Fierro said. “I was literally in the hallway. My life was at risk.”

“He came around this corner going fast as heck,” said Joseph Rodriguez. “He hit the car so hard it slid maybe five feet. After he crashed the car, he got out of the car and ran into the school.”

7Skyforce hovered over the school as the banged up cruiser was towed away.

The crashed Elantra remained in front of the school as an investigation continued.

A student also saw the teenager being tased by police.

“He had a knife in his hand. He was going for a teacher,” Rodriguez said. “That teacher grabbed him and put him on the floor, and police they tased him three times. Next thing you know, one cop car, two cop cars, three cop cars.”

This case, which was originally in the hands of NMBP, was turned over to Miami-Dade Police.

No injuries were reported.

The school was placed on lockdown for a short time, but it has since been lifted.

The school sent letters to parents, but did not mention the crash or that a student had a knife.

Parents who arrived at the school told 7News they were not informed about crash.

The principal of the school released the following statement that read as follows, “An incident occurred this morning that was immediately dealt with by safety officers and local law enforcement, who maintain a presence on our campus.”

It is unclear if the teenager was arrested or will face any charges.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.