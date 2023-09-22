SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a teenager to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade housing development.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 28000 block of Southwest 126th Court, just before 9:45 p.m., Thursday.

According to neighbors, the victim came under fire while sitting in a red SUV.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in serious condition.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured a large police presence, as well as a maroon Honda SUV with a shattered driver’s side window.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.