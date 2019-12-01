Teen airlifted after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a 17-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 42nd Place and 187th Terrace.

Officers shut down roadways near the scene while they investigated.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Police continue to investigate.

