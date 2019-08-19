Teen airlifted after being bitten by dog in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A violent dog attack in a Florida City neighborhood has sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital with severe injuries.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Second Street and Sixth Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m., Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Animal Services, the victim suffered bites to the face, arm and ear.

Paramedics airlifted the teen to Kendall Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

Investigators said the dog involved is a bull terrier but have not specified who the animal belongs to,

By Florida law, the dog must be quarantined for the next 10 days as MDAS continues to investigate.

