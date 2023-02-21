SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a teenager and one adult were shot in the West Perrine area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happening Monday night, just after 9.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of the reported shooting.

The conditions of the victims remain unknown, but the teenager was seen on a stretcher talking on a phone.

The whereabouts of the shooter also remains unknown, as police continue to investigate.

