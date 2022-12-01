NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The teenager suspected of shooting and killing a South Florida high school athlete faced a judge.

A hearing was held Thursday morning for the 15-year-old boy accused of pulling the trigger while playing with a gun, which killed 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson.

Stevenson was killed on Tuesday inside his home in North Miami-Dade.

According to police, the teens were at a home on Sierra Drive playing with a gun when one of the teens pulled out a gun. He told the group it was not loaded.

He continued to wave the firearm recklessly in different directions and then pointed it at Stevenson and intentionally pulled the trigger, shooting him in the chest.

Newly released surveillance video, showed the teens leaving the home just after the shooting. One of those teens would end up under arrest the next day.

“Person shot. The complainant advised that it was an accident. The complainant hung up,” said a dispatcher. “Last seen wearing all black clothing. One should have a backpack enclosed with a firearm.”

Fifteen-year-old Darrell Hobley was charged with manslaughter and other charges.

His hearing was held in juvenile court.

Hobley’s parents told the judge that their son has never been in trouble with the law.

“The child is only 15-years-old, he’s never been in trouble with the law before, he’s never encountered the police,” said Hobley’s attorney.

“Mr. and Mrs. Hobley, I recognized the age of your son. However, these are very serious charges,” a judge said. “They are concerning, as they do involve a firearm, and as I said, very serious charges … It is appropriate for your son to remain in secure detention.”

The judge ordered that the teen remain in secure detention for his safety and the safety of others.

He is due back in court on Dec. 20.

