MIAMI (WSVN) - Months after a car crash killed three women in Hialeah, the teenage driver accused in the deadly wreck is expected to plead guilty.

Fifteen-year-old Maykoll Santiesteban is no longer being treated as a teen in the eyes of the court after the State’s Attorney Office charged him with adult charges for the April 2024 crash.

On Thursday, the victims’ family members appeared in court. They spoke with 7News via a translator.

“To relive this situation is difficult. Every day we feel their absence,” said Osmeide Rodriguez Hernandez. “We are all asking for justice for this case. Remember there were three persons involved. This was a negligent accident.”

Police said Santiesteban took his parent’s car on a joyride, driving it up to 83 miles in a 30 miles-per-hour zone. The high speed caused Santiesteban to crash into another car at Southeast Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue in Hialeah.

The high-speed crash killed 39-year-old Yarnia Garcia Hernandez, 71-year-old Gloria Hernandez and 66-year-old Lilianna Hernandez.

“We still can’t believe it. The death of my daughter sister-in-law and wife, the three of them. We are suffering so much and all of this is like rubbing salt into the wound, every day,” said Bob Garcia. “Sometimes, I don’t have any reason to do anything, don’t want to work, nothing. This has been tormenting for my life.”

Santiesteban’s attorney, Scott Kotler, told the court that his client would plead guilty.

“He was 15 years old. Not an easy thing to have to accept and understand the consequences at that age, and in time, and in reviewing the evidence, and in seeing the pain that it was causing the victims’ next of kin, we felt it was the right decision,” said the attorney.

Santiesteban is facing multiple charges, including three counts of vehicular manslaughter and three counts of driving without a license.

“He’ll be pleading guilty. We’ll present our version of what we think the punishment should be. The state will do the same. The judge will decide,” said Kotler.

As for the Hernandez family, nothing will be able to replace the grief left behind by this tragic accident.

“Have piety. Remember, three women died because of an irresponsible child. We need justice,” said Garcia. “Is this going to fix our lives? Is this going to bring them back? Who is going to give us back all the money and time we lost during this process? Nobody. We lost in all cases.”

Santiesteban is expected back in court in February.

