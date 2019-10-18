Teen accused of bringing loaded gun to school appears in court

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens high school student accused of bringing a loaded handgun to campus in his backpack appeared before a judge.

According to police, a woman on board a Miami-Dade transit bus spotted 18-year-old Willie Moore with a firearm, at around 8 a.m., Thursday.

Moore is a student at Miami Carol City Senior High School.

“What’s the whole point of that?” said Kameron Johnson, a junior. “It doesn’t make sense. He just messed up his life.”

After the witness’ tip, police and school officials confronted the teen and confiscated the gun from his backpack.

He then took off running to an area near Northwest 181st Street and 32nd Avenue.

“We have a perimeter set up between 183 to 175 Street,” police said on the radio as they searched for the teen.

Police later caught up to Moore and placed him under arrest. He was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and resisting arrest without violence.

Tanji Hunt spoke to 7News about what she saw unfolding outside of her home.

“As I was standing there, I didn’t see no interaction,” she said. “I just seen them high-fiving each other, talking. I heard the radio going.”

“This is a very serious charge,” Judge Mindy S. Glazer said in court, Friday.

Moore tried to speak in court but was given some advice.

“Ma’am, can I say something?” he asked.

“You can say you have a good lawyer, so it’s better you let him do the talking,” Glazer responded. “Maybe you want to tell me how you wanna work hard and go to school and stay out of trouble.”

Moore simply gave two thumbs up while still handcuffed.

The judge put him on house arrest for the time being.

His father was also in court trying to sort out possible complications since his son is in Independent Living with the Department of Children and Families.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials released the following statement after Moore’s arrest:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is proud of the courageous actions shown by individuals who continue to report suspicious activity. We commend students, employees, parents, and others for going above and beyond to assist us in keeping our schools secure. By working together to keep weapons away from our campuses, we are avoiding potentially tragic situations and ensuring that our schools remain safe havens.”

