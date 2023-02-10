EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal.

Thursday was a rough and tumble day at and near Horace Mann Middle School, located at 8950 NW 2nd Ave., and not just for students.

According to investigators, the teen had been involved in a fight on school grounds earlier in the day.

Thursday afternoon, police said, a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer tried to take the teen into custody about three blocks away from campus when the two women became involved.

Cellphone video captured the police officer reaching out to grab a teenage girl. The teen is seen backing away and loud screaming ensues. Seconds later, another Miami-Dade Schools Police officer is seen being pushed to the ground.

The confrontation appeared to continue for several more seconds after that.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene to assist the injured officer.

7News cameras later captured the teen and one of the women being led away in handcuffs.

7News has learned that the teen is a student at Horace Mann Middle, and the woman next to her is her older sister.

Cameras also showed the second woman who was detained being put into the back of an MDPD cruiser.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics treated the injured officer at the scene. He did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Police have not provided the names of the people involved in the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.