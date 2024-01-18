MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a shooting at a Miami Gardens home claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, the people who loved him gathered to keep his memory alive.

Teammates and family members of George Harris Jr. got together at the fields where he used to play football to remember the teen.

Black and yellow balloons flew into the night sky in an honor to number 14, the football jersey he wore.

“It showed me that people really care about George and are there for him and his family,” said teammate King Anderson.

Harris’ family is reeling after, Miami Gardens Police said, the teen was shot when he and other kids were playing with a gun, Saturday night.

At least one adult was home at the time, but detectives said the children somehow got a hold of the weapon.

Police aren’t sure how a night with friends ended with the teen losing his life, and they are hoping parents will be more vigilant.

“A lot of people do have firearms these days, and it’s up to us to ensure that, if we’re going to have firearms in our home, to keep them locked up,” said Miami Gardens Police Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty.

As Harris’ teammates raised up the number 14 jersey George wore, his coach said he remains in disbelief.

“It’s just sad right now. He should be here. We should be having practice right now for a 707 practice,’ getting ready for a tournament,” said Coach Shanton Crummie. “Now we’re gonna be without him. It’s just very sad.”

Fellow players said they wish they were on the football field for a different reason.

“We all care about him, and we miss him. We want him here,” said one teammate.

Police said the gun used in this tragic death was found outside the home. It is unclear whether or not anyone will face charges. The investigation is still underway.

