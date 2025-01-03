MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An Olympic runner for Team USA was arrested in Miami Beach after a confrontation with police officers, according to authorities.

According to Miami Beach police, 29-year-old Frederick Kerley approached the scene of an active police investigation on the 100 block of 9th Street on Thursday night, expressing concerns about his parked vehicle nearby.

Police said he became increasingly aggressive and refused to leave when asked by officers.

Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, Kerley assumed a fighting stance and ignored lawful commands, leading to his resistance during the arrest, according to police.

Emergency backup was called, and a dart-firing stun gun was deployed to subdue Kerley, who was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Kerley faces charges of battery on a police officer, corrections officer, or firefighter, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.

Kerley, a decorated sprinter and gold medalist in the 4×400 meter relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is known for his achievements on the track. He was the Olympic silver medalist over 100m at the 2020 Olympics and bronze medalist in the same event at the 2024 Olympics.

