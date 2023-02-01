NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher took a hard fall after getting caught in the middle of some campus chaos. The incident happened when students began fighting in a classroom, and cellphone video showed a glimpse of it all.

The teacher was thrown to the ground, and school officials told 7News that this was all fueled by an unknown substance.

On Tuesday, video captured during a reading class at North Miami Senior High School, located 13110 NE 8th Ave., showed students fighting and the teacher being thrown to the ground.

Students told 7News that one of the students in the video snapped and started swinging.

“It look like [the teacher] wanted to help. He just pushed her. He was going crazy,” a student said.

School officials said the student was experiencing a medical emergency after taking an unknown substance.

“He just went crazy,” another student said. “I’m hearing screaming, they’re saying that this boy is swinging everywhere.”

“We’re all here to learn. This is high school,” a third student said. “You shouldn’t be doing drugs.”

According to the school system, the teacher was not hurt, but the student was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There is no word whether any students will face any disciplinary action.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.