NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher assistant at a South Florida daycare was arrested after surveillance footage showed her repeatedly hitting and restraining a 6-year-old boy, according to authorities.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to Interamerican Learning Center in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday after a report that 52-year-old Marlene Carballo had struck the child.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators allegedly shows Carballo repeatedly forcing the child to sit in a chair, flicking his ear and hitting him multiple times with both hands. The video reportedly captures her forcing the victim to hit himself and restraining him with her legs.

Witnesses, including the child’s therapist, provided statements corroborating the abuse, prompting the school director to terminate Carballo’s employment following the incident, the report states.

Carballo was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

