DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher has been arrested after a witness caught him having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student inside a classroom at J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High School, police said.

A handcuffed Edian Villar stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday afternoon, a day after he was taken into custody.

“Count one is a second-degree felony,” said the judge.

The 28-year-old suspect is accused of having engaged in unlawful sexual activity with a minor after another teacher reportedly walked in on him and the student during the act.

A Miami-Dade Schools Police detective testified in court.

“She tolf me that they were having sex two to three times per week in his classroom,” he said.

Emails and calls from the school went out to parents on Friday letting them know about the arrest.

According to the arrest report, a teacher caught Villar and the 17-year-old having intercourse inside his classroom on Thursday. The teacher said they were both startled.

The teacher told police said she saw Villar “pulling up his black underwear as she left the room.”

The teacher immediately went and alerted the school’s principal, who called police.

Police later questioned the student and her mother inside their home.

The victim told investigators that she and Villar both had protected and unprotected sex inside his classroom and that their “relationship began as a normal student-teacher relationship,” but throughout the school year, it progressed into something more as Villar “treated her special and showed her attention.”

The victim further advised that Villar “was cool, not like the other teachers, and would allow her to be in his school clubs.”

Matthew Hernandez, a junior at the high school, said everyone is talking about the arrest.

“I just thought he was a science teacher,” he said. “You’re supposed to go to school, like, feeling safe, but when that happens, it really kind of doesn’t.”

Villar has been an employee with Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2022. According to a post that has since been removed from social media, Villar was called a “staff superstar” and named “JCBD Rookie Teacher of the Year.”

In light of the news, Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the unsettling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of behavior will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.

Villar faces several charges, including child abuse without great bodily injury, offenses against students by authority, and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

“So, sir, stay away from the victim, no unsupervised contact with minor children Good day, sir,” said Glazer.

The school district is in the process of firing Villar. He will never be able to work with M-DCPS again.

Villar is being held on a $49,500 bond.

