DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher has been arrested after a witness caught him having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student inside a classroom at J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High school.

Edain Villar, 28, is accused of having engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a minor after another teacher reportedly walked in on him and the student during the act.

According to his arrest report, the teacher caught Villar and the 17-year-old having intercourse inside his classroom on Thursday. The teacher said they were both startled.

She immediately went and alerted the school’s principal, who called police.

Police later questioned the student and her mother inside their home.

The victim told police that she and Villar both had protected and unprotected sex inside his classroom and that their relationship began as a normal student-teacher relationship but throughout the duration of the school year it progressed into something more as Villar “treated her special and showed her attention.”

The victim further advised that Villar “was cool, not like the other teachers, and would allow her to be in his school clubs.”

Villar has been an employee with Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2022.

In light of the news Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the unsettling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of behavior will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.

Villar faces several charges including child abuse without great bodily injury, offenses against students by authority, and unlaw sexual activity with a minor. He is set to appear before a judge Friday, where his bond will be set.

