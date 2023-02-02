HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher is behind bars after alarming allegations that he started an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to an arrest report, a 13-year-old victim met with police at West Homestead K-8 Center telling them she and her former teacher, David Hodge, were involved in a sexual relationship.

The 30-year-old was arrested and reportedly confessed.

According to the victim, it started with the former teacher texting her and sending her private Instagram messages asking about school, before eventually escalating into sexual talk and exchanging nude pictures.

After that Hodge would ask her to meet in his classroom after school on Fridays.

Hodge went as far as telling the victim to tell her parents she was staying for tutoring.

According to the victim after the other students would leave the classroom things got physical with Hodge. They would engage in sexual touching from November to early January.

The victim was told by Hodge they were boyfriend and girlfriend, but she eventually told her parents who then went to the police.

During the investigation, the victim provided text conversations as proof of their relationship.

The suspect’s mom appeared in court saying he is a quiet person, who loves his teaching job and does everything he can for his students.

7News reached out to Miami-Dade County Schools for further comment.

They released a statement that read as follows, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. As soon as the claims surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, this individual was subsequently arrested. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”

Hodge is being held on no bond.

