CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - TD Bank is opening Florida’s first “Dog ATM” on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, offering an interactive experience designed especially for four-legged visitors.

The unique installation, located at TD Bank’s branch at 2401 Ponce de Leon Blvd., will be open to the public and their dogs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The celebration will include a DJ, custom dog cookies from Woof Gang Bakery Merrick Park, an adopt-a-dog station with the Humane Society of Greater Miami, a dog watercolor artist, and giveaways for both dogs and humans, along with desserts from Fireman Derek’s.

The Dog ATM, which first debuted in Philadelphia last year, automatically dispenses free dog biscuits when a pup steps on a special paw mat.

It also features motion sensors and dog-friendly audio, creating an interactive experience designed specifically for four-legged customers.

TD Bank said the installation highlights its “Unexpectedly Human” approach, aimed at offering fresh and fun experiences for customers — and their pets.

The Coral Gables location is one of 14 new Dog ATMs being launched this year across TD’s East Coast footprint.

The event celebrates the bond between people and their dogs, the bank said, adding that TD branches have long welcomed furry visitors with water bowls and treats.

