NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run suspect got out of his car and took off running down Interstate 95 in North Miami following a confrontation with a trooper, setting the stage for a late night foot pursuit and a tough takedown.

Cellphone video posted online by Only in Dade captured the cartoonish turn of events that went down at around midnight on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old James Preston McDowell came to a stop just north of Opa-locka Boulevard after colliding with a black Audi, pinning the Audi to a concrete barrier, then ditched his vehicle.

A trooper made contact with the suspect and ordered him to show his hands and get on the ground. Instead, investigators said, McDowell walked toward the front of the trooper’s cruiser, prompting the trooper to pull out his firearm in an attempt to detain him.

When McDowell asked the trooper why he was being arrested, the trooper replied that he was not being arrested but detained due to fleeing the scene of a crash.

When McDowell placed his hands behind his back, the trooper reported smelling alcohol in the suspect’s breath, adding that the suspect was slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes.

Investigators said McDowell resisted when the trooper attempted to handcuff him, and that’s when the suspect started to advance aggressively toward the trooper.

The trooper deployed his Taser twice, but even though the prongs made contact, they did not appear to affect McDowell, who then took off running northbound on foot, weaving around cars in traffic.

The cellphone video captured what happened next, as the trooper ran after McDowell until he tackled the suspect in the express lanes.

Investigators said the suspect punched the trooper on the right side of the face with a closed fist.

Hours later, McDowell stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, who read the list of charges he is facing.

“You were arrested for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer after an accident or injury, resisting an officer with violence,” said Glazer. “Oh, it’s four counts of resisting an officer with violence.”

Jail records indicate McDowell has submitted bond but remains locked up at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

