MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A day before Team Scotland takes on Brazil at the FIFA World Cup, the Tartan Army continued their South Florida takeover as they prepared for their second parade in in as many days.

7News cameras captured last-minute preparations along Ocean Drive, late Tuesday morning.

Thousands of Scots are expected to gather at at Ocean Drive at 14th Street and march down to Fifth Street, ending up at Lummus Park.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, it’s great, the atmosphere with all the locals, and we’re really enjoying ourselves and just giving off the Tartan Army vibes,” said Scottish fan Colin Fleming.

Before the big event, Scotsmen were already seen out and about, drinking bright and early while braving the Miami sun.

“A lot of sun cream, a lot of beer, a lot of hydration. It’s good, love it.” said a shirtless Scottish visitor.

Tuesday’s march, set to get underway at 2 p.m., will give participants yet another moment to give South Floridians a display of Scottish mettle.

“I’m getting knots in my stomach, very nervous. I’m making sure as many people as possible Miami come along to actually enjoy the hospitality that Miami’s got to offer,” said Greme Fettes, who organized the march.

The march comes on the heels of an energetic Monday, when the Tartan Army packed out Ball & Chain in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

“When they reached out to us, I said, ‘Yes, of course, we’re more than happy,'” said Felipe Braun, Ball & Chain’s general manager. “They want to have the vibe of Miami, but specifically Little Havana, and they chose us.”

A dancing Tartan robot even got in on the action.

Thousands of people took to the streets as they marched in the Miami heat to loanDepot Park.

Once there, the Tartan Army packed out the stadium and cheered on the Miami Marlins, who were ultimately defeated by the Texas Rangers 4-3.

“The baseball was something else, even though we didn’t know what we were watching,” said Scottish fan Steven Gibson.

The baseball game went down as the visiting Scots celebrate ahead of Wednesday’s highly anticipated matchup. Scotland and Brazil are set to face off at the Miami Stadium.

Brazilian beats are also being heard across South Florida this week, as thousands of fans of the green and yellow take in the excitement and show off their pride.

“The energy, the happiness, the Latin culture, so I feel much like home,” said a Brazilian fan.

Brazilian soccer fans said this what the sport is all about.

“We walked home yesterday night, and we saw little Brazilian boys playing on the street like I used to do when I was a child, so, yeah, eveything, soccer is everything for us,” said another Brazilian fan.

After celebrating across the 305 with meet and greets throughout the day, the Tartan Army plans to end the night at E11EVEN Miami.

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