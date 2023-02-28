SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal at Zoo Miami was on the loose.

The culprit was a Malayan tapir.

According to zoo officials, some maintenance machinery startled the animal, which caused it to jump out of its exhibit, Tuesday morning.

Crews quickly contained the tapir in a secure area and tranquilized it.

They said it never made it to a public area and nobody was in danger.

The tapir will remain in a holding facility while its habitat is assessed to prevent this from happening again.

