SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down four lanes of the Florida Turnpike northbound in Southwest Miami-Dade in the middle of rush hour traffic after a tanker truck rolled over.

FHP and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the Turnpike extension near Kendall Drive and Sunset Drive, Friday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above the overturned truck.

According to fire rescue officials, at least seven people will need medical care due to minor injuries.

The side of the road is being used to divert traffic. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

